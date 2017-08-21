Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228028
Date Died
June 8, 2017
Filing Code
EWP

Decedent

Martin S. Oldenburg
23 Thames Avenue
Bedford OH 44146

Applicant

Menka Oldenburg
23 Thames Avenue
Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Thomas
Schraff & King Co., LPA
2802 SOM Center Road
Cleveland OH 44094

Text

2017 EST 228028—Estate of Martin S. Oldenburg. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. J. P. Thomas, atty.
