Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228028
- Date Died
- June 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- EWP
Decedent
Martin S. Oldenburg
23 Thames AvenueBedford OH 44146
Applicant
Menka Oldenburg
23 Thames AvenueBedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Schraff & King Co., LPA
2802 SOM Center Road
Cleveland OH 44094
Text2017 EST 228028—Estate of Martin S. Oldenburg. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. J. P. Thomas, atty.
