Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228030
- Date Died
- July 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Jeffrey G. Minor
167 Eastwood StreetGeneva OH 44041
Applicant's Attorney
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814
Decedent
John A. Minor
3051 East Overlook RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Date Died :Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Text2017 EST 228030—Estate of John A. Minor Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. G. Eloff, atty.
About your information and the public record.