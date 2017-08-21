Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228030
Date Died
July 25, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Jeffrey G. Minor
167 Eastwood Street
Geneva OH 44041
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Gonser Eloff
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814

Decedent

John A. Minor
3051 East Overlook Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Date Died :Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228030—Estate of John A. Minor Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. G. Eloff, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 