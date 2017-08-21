Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228032
Date Died
October 12, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Steven R. Garvin
19306 Laurel Drive
Bedford OH 44146

Applicant

Theresa Garvin
19306 Laurel Drive
Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Lori Renee Kilpeck
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Avenue, Ste 1000
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 228032—Estate of Steven R. Garvin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. R. Kilpeck, atty.
