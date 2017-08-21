Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228032
- Date Died
- October 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Steven R. Garvin
19306 Laurel DriveBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Applicant
Theresa Garvin
19306 Laurel DriveBedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Avenue, Ste 1000
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228032—Estate of Steven R. Garvin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. R. Kilpeck, atty.
