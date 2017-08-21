Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228033
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- June 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Ruth A. Gregory
14213 Cranwood Park Blvd.Garfield Heights OH 44125
Date Died :Friday, June 16, 2017
Applicant
Dawn Hill
601 Lee Road South, Apt. 1102aBedford OH 44146
Text2017 EST 228033—Estate of Ruth A. Gregory. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
