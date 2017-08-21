Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228033
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
June 16, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Ruth A. Gregory
14213 Cranwood Park Blvd.
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Date Died :Friday, June 16, 2017

Applicant

Dawn Hill
601 Lee Road South, Apt. 1102a
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 228033—Estate of Ruth A. Gregory. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 