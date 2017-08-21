Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228034
- Date Died
- November 18, 2010
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGSep 27, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Diane M. Kasych
4926 West 14th StreetCleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Robert L. Tuma & Associates
III Brecksville Commons
Brecksville OH 44141
Decedent
Ruth G. Burens
1816 Cook AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Thursday, November 18, 2010
Commissioner
Kathleen L. Fischer
Text2017 EST 228034—Estate of Ruth G. Burens. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Sep. 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. L. Fischer, atty.
