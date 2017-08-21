Date Filed Monday, August 21, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228034 Date Died November 18, 2010 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Sep 27, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code REL

Text 2017 EST 228034—Estate of Ruth G. Burens. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Sep. 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. L. Fischer, atty.