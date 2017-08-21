Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228034
Date Died
November 18, 2010
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 27, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Diane M. Kasych
4926 West 14th Street
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Kathleen Louise Fischer
Robert L. Tuma & Associates
III Brecksville Commons
Brecksville OH 44141

Decedent

Ruth G. Burens
1816 Cook Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Thursday, November 18, 2010

Commissioner

Kathleen L. Fischer

Text

2017 EST 228034—Estate of Ruth G. Burens. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Sep. 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. L. Fischer, atty.
