Date Filed Monday, August 21, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228036 Date Died May 29, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 16, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 228036—Estate of Kathryn R. Rehor. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Thomas, atty.