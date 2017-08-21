Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228036
- Date Died
- May 29, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGOct 16, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Joseph D. Rehor
3673 Princeton PlaceWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Michael A.Thomas, Attorney
1154 Linda St
Cleveland OH 44116
Decedent
Kathryn R. Rehor
3673 Princeton PlaceWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Monday, May 29, 2017
Text2017 EST 228036—Estate of Kathryn R. Rehor. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Thomas, atty.
