Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228036
Date Died
May 29, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 16, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Joseph D. Rehor
3673 Princeton Place
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Anthony Thomas
Michael A.Thomas, Attorney
1154 Linda St
Cleveland OH 44116

Decedent

Kathryn R. Rehor
3673 Princeton Place
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 228036—Estate of Kathryn R. Rehor. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Thomas, atty.
