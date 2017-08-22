Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228037
- Date Died
- July 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Harold (Jay) Smith
7650 West 130th StreetMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Friday, July 28, 2017
Applicant
Joseph M. Dinardo
7650 West 130th StreetMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Fiduciary
Joseph M. Dinardo
7650 West 130th StreetMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 228037—Estate of Harold (Jay) Smith Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
