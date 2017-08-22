Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228037
Date Died
July 28, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Harold (Jay) Smith
7650 West 130th Street
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Friday, July 28, 2017

Applicant

Joseph M. Dinardo
7650 West 130th Street
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Fiduciary

Joseph M. Dinardo
7650 West 130th Street
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 228037—Estate of Harold (Jay) Smith Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 