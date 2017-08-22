Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228038
Date Died
June 4, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 6, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

James E. Turchek
11141 Nicole's Way
Chardon OH 44024
Applicant's Attorney
Gina Marie Bevack
Thrasher, Dinsmore & Dolan
100 Seventh Ave., Suite 150
Chardon OH 44024

Decedent

Bernice J. Turchek
4451 Roadoan Road
Brooklyn OH 44144

Text

2017 EST 228038—Estate of Bernice J. Turchek. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. G. M. Bevack, atty.
