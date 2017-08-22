Date Filed Tuesday, August 22, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228038 Date Died June 4, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 6, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code WRL

Text 2017 EST 228038—Estate of Bernice J. Turchek. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. G. M. Bevack, atty.