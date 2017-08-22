Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228038
- Date Died
- June 4, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGOct 6, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
James E. Turchek
11141 Nicole's WayChardon OH 44024
Applicant's Attorney
Thrasher, Dinsmore & Dolan
100 Seventh Ave., Suite 150
Chardon OH 44024
Decedent
Bernice J. Turchek
4451 Roadoan RoadBrooklyn OH 44144
Date Died :Sunday, June 4, 2017
Text2017 EST 228038—Estate of Bernice J. Turchek. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. G. M. Bevack, atty.
