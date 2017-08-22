Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228040
- Date Died
- June 6, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Jan Kramarz
3258 Akins RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Applicant
Karen Kramarz
3258 Akins RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Smith, Illner and Gemelas Co. LPA
424 Middle Ave
Elyria OH 44035
Surviving Spouse
Karen Kramarz
3258 Akins RoadNorth Royalton OH 44147
Fiduciary
Karen Kramarz
3258 Akins RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
Smith, Illner and Gemelas Co. LPA
424 Middle Ave
Elyria OH 44035
Text2017 EST 228040—Estate of Jan Kramarz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. S. Gemelas, atty.
