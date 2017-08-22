Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228041
- Date Died
- December 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Lois Williams
1 Bratenahl Place, Suite 806Bratenahl OH 44108
Date Died :Thursday, December 29, 2016
Applicant
Earl Wiliams
19701 Fairmount Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122-5535
Text2017 EST 228041—Estate of Lois Williams. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. V. M. Lowry, atty.
