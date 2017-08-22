Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228041
Date Died
December 29, 2016
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Lois Williams
1 Bratenahl Place, Suite 806
Bratenahl OH 44108

Date Died :Thursday, December 29, 2016

Applicant

Earl Wiliams
19701 Fairmount Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Van Montez Lowry
Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122-5535

Text

2017 EST 228041—Estate of Lois Williams. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. V. M. Lowry, atty.
