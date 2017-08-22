Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228045
- Date Died
- June 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Patrick V. Carroll
6 Maple DriveOlmsted Township OH 44138
Date Died :Sunday, June 4, 2017
Applicant
Charles W. Carroll
2046 Coventry DriveBrunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
14486 Regency Dr.
Strongsville OH 44149
Text2017 EST 228045—Estate of Patrick V. Carroll. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. S. Riehl, atty.
