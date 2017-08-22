Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228045
Date Died
June 4, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Patrick V. Carroll
6 Maple Drive
Olmsted Township OH 44138

Date Died :Sunday, June 4, 2017

Applicant

Charles W. Carroll
2046 Coventry Drive
Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
David Scott Riehl
14486 Regency Dr.
Strongsville OH 44149

Text

2017 EST 228045—Estate of Patrick V. Carroll. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. S. Riehl, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 