Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228046
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 19, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Kenneth Bernstein
5 Timber Ridge DriveChagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Kabb Law Firm
21625 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Ward
Faye N. Bernstein
27200 Cedar Road, Apt. 531Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 GRD 228046—Re: Faye N. Bernstein. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. E. Whisenant, atty.
About your information and the public record.