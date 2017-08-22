Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228046
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 19, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Kenneth Bernstein
5 Timber Ridge Drive
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Kori Elizabeth Whisenant
Kabb Law Firm
21625 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Ward

Faye N. Bernstein
27200 Cedar Road, Apt. 531
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 GRD 228046—Re: Faye N. Bernstein. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. E. Whisenant, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 