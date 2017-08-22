Date Filed Tuesday, August 22, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228047 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died January 30, 2017 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 228047—Estate of James J. Lewis. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. B. D. Kerns, atty.