Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228047
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- January 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Christopher F. Mars
1300 East 9th Street, Suite 1950Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Bonezzi Switzer Polito and Hupp
46 Public Square
Medina OH 44256
Decedent
James J. Lewis
5908 Renwood DriveParma OH 44129
Date Died :Monday, January 30, 2017
Fiduciary
Christopher F. Mars
1300 East 9th Street, Suite 1950Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary's Attorney
Bonezzi Switzer Polito and Hupp
46 Public Square
Medina OH 44256
Text2017 EST 228047—Estate of James J. Lewis. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. B. D. Kerns, atty.
