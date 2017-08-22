Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228047
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
January 30, 2017
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Christopher F. Mars
1300 East 9th Street, Suite 1950
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Brian Dearth Kerns
Bonezzi Switzer Polito and Hupp
46 Public Square
Medina OH 44256

Decedent

James J. Lewis
5908 Renwood Drive
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Monday, January 30, 2017

Fiduciary

Christopher F. Mars
1300 East 9th Street, Suite 1950
Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary's Attorney
Brian Dearth Kerns
Bonezzi Switzer Polito and Hupp
46 Public Square
Medina OH 44256

Text

2017 EST 228047—Estate of James J. Lewis. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. B. D. Kerns, atty.
