Date Filed Tuesday, August 22, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228048 Date Died May 13, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Sep 27, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code PLW

Text 2017 EST 228048—Estate of Imogene Oiler. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Sep. 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. E. Whisenant, atty.