Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228048
- Date Died
- May 13, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGSep 27, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- PLW
Decedent
Imogene Oiler
489 Belle AvenueBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Saturday, May 13, 2017
Applicant
Kori E. Whisenant
21625 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 240Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kabb Law Firm
21625 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 228048—Estate of Imogene Oiler. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Sep. 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. E. Whisenant, atty.
