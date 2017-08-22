Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228048
Date Died
May 13, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 27, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
PLW

Decedent

Imogene Oiler
489 Belle Avenue
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Saturday, May 13, 2017

Applicant

Kori E. Whisenant
21625 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 240
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kori Elizabeth Whisenant
Kabb Law Firm
21625 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 228048—Estate of Imogene Oiler. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Sep. 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. E. Whisenant, atty.
