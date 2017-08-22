Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228050
- Date Died
- July 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Michael R. Basich
3492 W. 100th St.Cleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Sunday, July 2, 2017
Applicant
Ramona Saker
2670 Struhar Dr.Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
James A. Monjot, Attorney
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 228050—Estate of Michael R. Basich. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Monjot, atty.
