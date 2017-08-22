Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228050
Date Died
July 2, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Michael R. Basich
3492 W. 100th St.
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Sunday, July 2, 2017

Applicant

Ramona Saker
2670 Struhar Dr.
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
James Alan Monjot
James A. Monjot, Attorney
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 228050—Estate of Michael R. Basich. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Monjot, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 