Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228055
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 21, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Ward
Brasjia Hubbard
839 Rondel StreetCleveland OH 44110
Applicant
Brandon Jewell
3714 Avalon RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Board of Education
Shaker Heights Board Of Education
Natural Mother
Tamika Hubbard
839 Rondel St.Cleveland OH 44110
Text2017 GRD 228055—Re: Brasjia Hubbard. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 21, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
