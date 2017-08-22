Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228055
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 21, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Ward

Brasjia Hubbard
839 Rondel Street
Cleveland OH 44110

Applicant

Brandon Jewell
3714 Avalon Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Board of Education

Shaker Heights Board Of Education

Natural Mother

Tamika Hubbard
839 Rondel St.
Cleveland OH 44110

Text

2017 GRD 228055—Re: Brasjia Hubbard. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 21, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
