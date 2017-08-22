Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228056
- Filing Code
- CPS
Defendant
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Defendant's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff
Dolores Garner
11311 Shaker Blvd Apt. 316Cleveland OH 44104
Text2017 ADV 228056—Dolores Garner vs Adult Protective Services. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
About your information and the public record.