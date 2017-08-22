Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228056
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Plaintiff

Dolores Garner
11311 Shaker Blvd Apt. 316
Cleveland OH 44104

Text

2017 ADV 228056—Dolores Garner vs Adult Protective Services. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 