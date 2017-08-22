Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228059
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 31, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
David J. Hollis
30612 Lake RoadBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Probate Court
1 Lakeside Ave
Cleveland OH 44113
Ward
Megan Ann Hollis
30612 Lake RoadBay Village OH 44140
Text2017 GRD 228059—Re: Megan Ann Hollis. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. R. Hilow, atty.
