Date Filed
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228059
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 31, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

David J. Hollis
30612 Lake Road
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Roseanne Hilow
Cuyahoga County Probate Court
1 Lakeside Ave
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

Megan Ann Hollis
30612 Lake Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Text

2017 GRD 228059—Re: Megan Ann Hollis. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. R. Hilow, atty.
