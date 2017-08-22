Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228060
Date Died
June 2, 2017
Filing Code
EWP

Decedent

Ralph Toby Shonkwiler
4741 Fairway Drive
Brooklyn OH 44144

Date Died :Friday, June 2, 2017

Applicant

Jodi L. Shonkwiler-Cleary
5816 Sylmar Drive
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Megan Amber Shero-Cuiffo
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 228060—Estate of Ralph Toby Shonkwiler. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
