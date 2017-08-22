Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228060
- Date Died
- June 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- EWP
Decedent
Ralph Toby Shonkwiler
4741 Fairway DriveBrooklyn OH 44144
Date Died :Friday, June 2, 2017
Applicant
Jodi L. Shonkwiler-Cleary
5816 Sylmar DriveBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228060—Estate of Ralph Toby Shonkwiler. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
About your information and the public record.