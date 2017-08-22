Date Filed Tuesday, August 22, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228061 Date Died July 5, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Sep 12, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 228061—Estate of John S. Murchison. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.