Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228061
- Date Died
- July 5, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGSep 12, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
John S. Murchison
1508 Holyoke AvenueEast Cleveland OH 44112
Date Died :Tuesday, July 5, 2016
Applicant
Constantine P. Venizelos
950 Main Avenue, Suite 1300Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228061—Estate of John S. Murchison. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
About your information and the public record.