Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228061
Date Died
July 5, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 12, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

John S. Murchison
1508 Holyoke Avenue
East Cleveland OH 44112

Date Died :Tuesday, July 5, 2016

Applicant

Constantine P. Venizelos
950 Main Avenue, Suite 1300
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Megan Amber Shero-Cuiffo
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 228061—Estate of John S. Murchison. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
