Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228062
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Cuyahoga County Dept Of Adult Protective Services
1701 E. 12th St., Lower LevelCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Kareen Danzinger
18320 Reese RoadCleveland OH 44139
Text2017 ADV 228062—Cuyahoga County Dept. of Adult Protective Services vs Kareen Danzinger. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
