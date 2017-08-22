Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228063
- Date Died
- May 20, 2012
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Connie Lee Baldesari
33546 W. 131st St.Cleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Sunday, May 20, 2012
Applicant
Steven Baldesari
5747 Fairhaven Rd.Sylvania OH 43560
Applicant's Attorney
Morscher Straka, LLC
11711 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Text2017 EST 228063—Estate of Connie Lee Baldesari. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. C. Morscher, atty.
About your information and the public record.