Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228064
Date Died
July 15, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 13, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Tanisha Bennet
3550 Ludgate Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Emanuel Davis
Robert E. Davis, Inc.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Ola M. Moore
6090 Sunset Drive
Bedford Heights OH 44146

Date Died :Friday, July 15, 2016

Text

2017 EST 228064—Estate of Ola M. Moore. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. R. E. Davis, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 