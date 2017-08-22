Date Filed Tuesday, August 22, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228064 Date Died July 15, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 13, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 228064—Estate of Ola M. Moore. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. R. E. Davis, atty.