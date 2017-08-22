Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228064
- Date Died
- July 15, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 13, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Tanisha Bennet
3550 Ludgate RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Robert E. Davis, Inc.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Ola M. Moore
6090 Sunset DriveBedford Heights OH 44146
Date Died :Friday, July 15, 2016
Text2017 EST 228064—Estate of Ola M. Moore. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. R. E. Davis, atty.
About your information and the public record.