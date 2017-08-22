Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228066
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGOct 11, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Jendrick Alexis Soto
3553 W. 135th St.Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant
Radames Soto
3553 W. 135thCleveland OH 44111
Old Name
Jendrick Alexis Fernandez
3553 W. 135th St.Cleveland OH 44111
Text2017 MSC 228066—Re: Jendrick Alexis Fernandez. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 11, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.