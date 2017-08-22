Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228066
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 11, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Jendrick Alexis Soto
3553 W. 135th St.
Cleveland OH 44111

Applicant

Radames Soto
3553 W. 135th
Cleveland OH 44111

Old Name

Jendrick Alexis Fernandez
3553 W. 135th St.
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 MSC 228066—Re: Jendrick Alexis Fernandez. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 11, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
