Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228068
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGOct 11, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Anna Michelle Yefimov
5750 Skyview DriveSolon OH 44139
Applicant
Dmitry Yefimov
5750 Skyview DriveSolon OH 44139
Old Name
Ann Michelle Yefimov
5750 Skyview DriveSolon OH 44139
Text2017 MSC 228068—Re: Ann Michelle Yefimov. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
