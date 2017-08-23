Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228068
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 11, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Anna Michelle Yefimov
5750 Skyview Drive
Solon OH 44139

Applicant

Dmitry Yefimov
5750 Skyview Drive
Solon OH 44139

Old Name

Ann Michelle Yefimov
5750 Skyview Drive
Solon OH 44139

Text

2017 MSC 228068—Re: Ann Michelle Yefimov. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
