Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228071
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $70,000.00
- Date Died
- July 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Thomas G. Rebro
3915 Bader Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant
Lucijana Sidwell
9310 Jamison Rd.Lodi OH 44254
Applicant's Attorney
Marie Mirro Edmonds Co., L.P.A.
807 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256
Text2017 EST 228071—Estate of Thomas G. Rebro. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $70,000.00. M. M. Edmonds, atty.
