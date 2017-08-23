Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228071
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$70,000.00
Date Died
July 19, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Thomas G. Rebro
3915 Bader Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Applicant

Lucijana Sidwell
9310 Jamison Rd.
Lodi OH 44254
Applicant's Attorney
Marie Mirro Edmonds
Marie Mirro Edmonds Co., L.P.A.
807 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256

Text

2017 EST 228071—Estate of Thomas G. Rebro. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $70,000.00. M. M. Edmonds, atty.
