Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228072
- Date Died
- July 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Linda I. Heasley
3875 Mansell RoadAlpharetta GA 30022
Applicant's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Howard N. Heasley
261 Richmond Road , Apt. Al243Richmnd Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Text2017 EST 228072—Estate of Howard N. Heasley. Will admitted to probate. J. P. Consolo, atty.
About your information and the public record.