Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228072
Date Died
July 11, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Linda I. Heasley
3875 Mansell Road
Alpharetta GA 30022
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Paul Consolo
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Howard N. Heasley
261 Richmond Road , Apt. Al243
Richmnd Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228072—Estate of Howard N. Heasley. Will admitted to probate. J. P. Consolo, atty.
