Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228073
Date Died
January 18, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Thomas R. Forkapa
3552 West 62nd Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Applicant

Kim Y. Forkapa
3552 West 62nd Street
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Matthew Harkins Hallett
Hallett Legal Group, LLC
35651 Detroit Road
Avon OH 44011

Text

2017 EST 228073—Estate of Thomas R. Forkapa. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. H. Hallett, atty.
