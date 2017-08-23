Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228073
- Date Died
- January 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Thomas R. Forkapa
3552 West 62nd StreetCleveland OH 44102
Applicant
Kim Y. Forkapa
3552 West 62nd StreetCleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Hallett Legal Group, LLC
35651 Detroit Road
Avon OH 44011
Text2017 EST 228073—Estate of Thomas R. Forkapa. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. H. Hallett, atty.
