Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228081
- Date Died
- April 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Eleanor Stypczynski
8673 Avery RoadBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant
Mark Stypczynski
464 Edgewood CircleBerea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 228081—Estate of Eleanor Stypczynski. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. M. Preston, atty.
