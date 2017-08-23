Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228081
Date Died
April 27, 2017
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Eleanor Stypczynski
8673 Avery Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Thursday, April 27, 2017

Applicant

Mark Stypczynski
464 Edgewood Circle
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Mark Preston
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 EST 228081—Estate of Eleanor Stypczynski. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. M. Preston, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 