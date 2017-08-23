Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228082
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- January 21, 2014
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Bobby Taylor
1449 East 135th StreetCleveland OH 44112
Date Died :Tuesday, January 21, 2014
Applicant
Edna Taylor
1447 East 135th StreetCleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
James Levin
2800 Euclid Ave
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 228082—Estate of Bobby Taylor. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. A. Levin, atty.
