Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228082
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
January 21, 2014
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Bobby Taylor
1449 East 135th Street
Cleveland OH 44112

Applicant

Edna Taylor
1447 East 135th Street
Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
James Alan Levin
James Levin
2800 Euclid Ave
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 228082—Estate of Bobby Taylor. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. A. Levin, atty.
