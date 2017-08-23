Date Filed Wednesday, August 23, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228082 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died January 21, 2014 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 228082—Estate of Bobby Taylor. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. A. Levin, atty.