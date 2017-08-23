Date Filed Wednesday, August 23, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228083 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died June 8, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 228083—Estate of Marvin Bigbee. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. M. Varga, atty.