Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228083
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
June 8, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Marvin Bigbee
2800 Portman Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Thursday, June 8, 2017

Applicant

Deborah J. Bigbee
7 Warwick Lane
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Jane Mary Varga
Law Office of Jane M. Varga
7100 E. Pleasant Valley Rd.
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 228083—Estate of Marvin Bigbee. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. M. Varga, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 