Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228083
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- June 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Marvin Bigbee
2800 Portman AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Thursday, June 8, 2017
Applicant
Deborah J. Bigbee
7 Warwick LaneRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Jane M. Varga
7100 E. Pleasant Valley Rd.
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 228083—Estate of Marvin Bigbee. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. M. Varga, atty.
