Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228088
- Date Died
- May 6, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Catherine T. Mcconnell
1441 Westwood Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Saturday, May 6, 2017
Applicant
Thomas J. Mcconnell
3494 St Andrews LaneRichfield OH 44286
Applicant's Attorney
Weston Hurd LLP
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114-1862
Fiduciary
Thomas J. Mcconnell
3494 St Andrews LaneRichfield OH 44286
Fiduciary's Attorney
Weston Hurd LLP
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114-1862
Text2017 EST 228088—Estate of Catherine T. McConnell. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. G. Carlin, atty.
