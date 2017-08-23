Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228091
- Date Died
- April 8, 2015
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Decedent
Clark S. Bryson
4025 Dartford RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121
Applicant
Ryan M. Kay
1780 Forest Oak DriveHudson OH 44236
Applicant's Attorney
619 S. Ridgeley Drive
Los Angeles CA 90036
Text2017 EST 228091—Estate of Clark S. Bryson. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. R. M. Kay, atty.
