Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228091
Date Died
April 8, 2015
Filing Code
COTWOA

Decedent

Clark S. Bryson
4025 Dartford Road
South Euclid OH 44121

Date Died :Wednesday, April 8, 2015

Applicant

Ryan M. Kay
1780 Forest Oak Drive
Hudson OH 44236
Applicant's Attorney
Ryan Mathew Kay
619 S. Ridgeley Drive
Los Angeles CA 90036

Text

2017 EST 228091—Estate of Clark S. Bryson. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. R. M. Kay, atty.
