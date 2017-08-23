Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228092
Date Died
February 9, 2017
Filing Code
COTWOA

Decedent

Eric Thomas Dunaway
2138 W.104th Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Applicant

Donna Dunaway
2138 W.104th Street
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Ryan Mathew Kay
619 S. Ridgeley Drive
Los Angeles CA 90036

Text

2017 EST 228092—Estate of Eric Thomas Dunaway. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. R. M. Kay, atty.
