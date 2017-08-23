Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228092
- Date Died
- February 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Decedent
Eric Thomas Dunaway
2138 W.104th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Applicant
Donna Dunaway
2138 W.104th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
619 S. Ridgeley Drive
Los Angeles CA 90036
Text2017 EST 228092—Estate of Eric Thomas Dunaway. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. R. M. Kay, atty.
