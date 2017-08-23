Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228097
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 5, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Ward
Leah Meihls
4191 W. 220th St.Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant
Hope Williams
4191 W. 220th St.Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Joseph T. Joseph Jr. LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 GRD 228097—Re: Leah Meihls. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Sep. 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. E. P. Manuel, atty.
