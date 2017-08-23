Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228097
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 5, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Ward

Leah Meihls
4191 W. 220th St.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Applicant

Hope Williams
4191 W. 220th St.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Edward Peter Manuel
Law Offices of Joseph T. Joseph Jr. LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 228097—Re: Leah Meihls. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Sep. 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. E. P. Manuel, atty.
