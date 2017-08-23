Date Filed Wednesday, August 23, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228097 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Sep 5, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code MST

Text 2017 GRD 228097—Re: Leah Meihls. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Sep. 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. E. P. Manuel, atty.