Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228099
Date Died
July 18, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Marie Taniu
7859 Gates Mills Esates Drive
Gates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Mary Elizabeth Monihan
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Smio Tani
7859 Gates Mills Estates Drive
Gates Mills OH 44040

Date Died :Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228099—Estate of Smio Tani. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. E. Monihan, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 