Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228099
- Date Died
- July 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Marie Taniu
7859 Gates Mills Esates DriveGates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Smio Tani
7859 Gates Mills Estates DriveGates Mills OH 44040
Text2017 EST 228099—Estate of Smio Tani. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. E. Monihan, atty.
