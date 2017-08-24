Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228101
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- February 17, 2012
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Ernest Guglielmo
1209 Touro St.New Orleans LA 70116
Date Died :Friday, February 17, 2012
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 228101—Estate of Ernest Guglielmo. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Miller, S. & B., attys.
About your information and the public record.