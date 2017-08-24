Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228101
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
February 17, 2012
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Ernest Guglielmo
1209 Touro St.
New Orleans LA 70116

Date Died :Friday, February 17, 2012

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 228101—Estate of Ernest Guglielmo. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Miller, S. & B., attys.
