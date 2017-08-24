Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228102
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- February 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
Jose C. Mendoza
1280 St. Helena Ave.Chula Vista CA 91913
Date Died :Saturday, February 25, 2017
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Surviving Spouse
Teresita R. Mendoza
1764 Sage Tree CourtChula Vista CA 91913
Text2017 EST 228102—Estate of Jose C. Mendoza. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
