Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228102
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
February 25, 2017
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

Jose C. Mendoza
1280 St. Helena Ave.
Chula Vista CA 91913

Date Died :Saturday, February 25, 2017

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Surviving Spouse

Teresita R. Mendoza
1764 Sage Tree Court
Chula Vista CA 91913

Text

2017 EST 228102—Estate of Jose C. Mendoza. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 