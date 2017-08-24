Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228108
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 21, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDAGS
Other
Tamara Brown
Ward
Charles T. Harvey
University Hospital, 11100 Euclid AveCleveland OH 44106
Applicant
Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Text2017 GRD 228108—Re: Charles T. Harvey. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Sep. 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
