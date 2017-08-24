Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228108
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 21, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GDAGS

Other

Tamara Brown

Ward

Charles T. Harvey
University Hospital, 11100 Euclid Ave
Cleveland OH 44106

Applicant

Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103

Text

2017 GRD 228108—Re: Charles T. Harvey. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Sep. 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
