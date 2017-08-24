Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228110
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 21, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GDAGS

Applicant

Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103

Other

Pauline Rice
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

Willie Nix
Braeview Nh, 20611 Euclid Ave
Euclid OH 44117

Next of Kin

Diane Mitchell
8906 Marshall Ave.
Cleveland OH 44104

Text

2017 GRD 228110—Re: Willie Nix. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Sep. 21, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
