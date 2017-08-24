Date Filed Thursday, August 24, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228110 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Sep 21, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GDAGS

Text 2017 GRD 228110—Re: Willie Nix. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Sep. 21, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.