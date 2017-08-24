Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228110
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 21, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDAGS
Applicant
Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Other
Pauline Rice
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Ward
Willie Nix
Braeview Nh, 20611 Euclid AveEuclid OH 44117
Next of Kin
Diane Mitchell
8906 Marshall Ave.Cleveland OH 44104
Text2017 GRD 228110—Re: Willie Nix. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Sep. 21, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
