Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228111
Date Died
July 14, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 10, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Gloria Shelton
6722 Chamber Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Applicant

James J. Komorowski
4105 East 71st Street
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
James Joseph Komorowski
James J. Komorowski
4105 E 71st St
Cleveland OH 44105

Decedent

Clarence J. Lapka
6726 Chambers Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Friday, July 14, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228111—Estate of Clarence J. Lapka. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. J. Komorowski, atty.
