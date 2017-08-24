Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228111
- Date Died
- July 14, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 10, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Gloria Shelton
6722 Chamber Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant
James J. Komorowski
4105 East 71st StreetCleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
James J. Komorowski
4105 E 71st St
Cleveland OH 44105
Decedent
Clarence J. Lapka
6726 Chambers Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Friday, July 14, 2017
Text2017 EST 228111—Estate of Clarence J. Lapka. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. J. Komorowski, atty.
About your information and the public record.