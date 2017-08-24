Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228112
- Date Died
- January 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Plato E. Anton
26600 George Zeiger Dr Apt. 414Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Thalia E. Antonopoulos
2111 Acacia Park Dr.Lyndhurst OH 44124
Decedent's Attorney
Roetzel & Andress Co., LPA
One Cleveland Center
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228112—Estate of Thalia E. Antonopoulos. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. E. Blackham, atty.
