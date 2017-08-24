Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228113
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- August 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Suzanne Jean Anderson
14512 Mill Hollow LnStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Applicant
Joseph Anderson
14512 Mill Hollow LnStrongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 228113—Estate of Suzanne Jean Anderson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
About your information and the public record.