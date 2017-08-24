Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228113
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
August 15, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Suzanne Jean Anderson
14512 Mill Hollow Ln
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Applicant

Joseph Anderson
14512 Mill Hollow Ln
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 228113—Estate of Suzanne Jean Anderson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 