Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228114
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGOct 11, 2017 10:15 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
New Name
Erin Levy Stone
28000 Cambridge LanePepper Pike OH 44124-5018
New Name's Attorney
OMNI Group Companies
25825 Science Park Drive
Beachwood OH 44124
Old Name
Erin Paige Levy
28000 Cambridge LanePepper Pike OH 44124-5018
Text2017 MSC 228114—Re: Erin Paige Levy. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Oct. 11, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. B. M. Stone, atty.
