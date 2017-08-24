Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228114
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 11, 2017 10:15 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

New Name

Erin Levy Stone
28000 Cambridge Lane
Pepper Pike OH 44124-5018
New Name's Attorney
Bryan Matthew Stone
OMNI Group Companies
25825 Science Park Drive
Beachwood OH 44124

Old Name

Erin Paige Levy
28000 Cambridge Lane
Pepper Pike OH 44124-5018

Text

2017 MSC 228114—Re: Erin Paige Levy. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Oct. 11, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. B. M. Stone, atty.
