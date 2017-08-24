Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228117
Date Died
March 21, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Ruth M. Rome
4139 Elmore Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Applicant

Theresa Busser
4139 Elmore Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph John Jacobs Jr.
The Jacobs Legal Group
15614 Detroit Ave
Lakewood OH 44107-3708

Text

2017 EST 228117—Estate of Ruth M. Rome. Will admitted to probate. J. J. Jacobs, Jr., atty.
