Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228120
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
May 22, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Kelsey Hach
6476 Duval Circle
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
James Covell McSherry
McSherry & Co, LPA
529 E Washington St
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Decedent

William R. Hach
84 East 209th Street
Euclid OH 44123

Date Died :Monday, May 22, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228120—Estate of William R. Hach. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. C. McSherry, atty.
