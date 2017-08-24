Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228120
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- May 22, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Kelsey Hach
6476 Duval CircleMayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
McSherry & Co, LPA
529 E Washington St
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Decedent
William R. Hach
84 East 209th StreetEuclid OH 44123
2017 EST 228120—Estate of William R. Hach. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. C. McSherry, atty.
