Date Filed Thursday, August 24, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228120 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died May 22, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 228120—Estate of William R. Hach. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. C. McSherry, atty.