Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228122
- Date Died
- July 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Michelle L. Botta
209 Lucy LnNorthfield Center OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Decedent
Harriet J. Maron
33600 Baldwin Rd.Solon OH 44139
Date Died :Thursday, July 27, 2017
Text2017 EST 228122—Estate of Harriet J. Maron. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. A. Balzano, atty.
About your information and the public record.