Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228124
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 21, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Ward
Kayden Lewis
3739 Mayfield Rd., #207Cleveland OH 44121
Applicant
Brenda Hockett
3739 Mayfield Rd., #207Cleveland OH 44121
Natural Mother
Starlesha Lewis
Justice Center Jail, P O Box 5600Cleveland OH 44101
Text2017 GRD 228124—Re: Kayden Lewis. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
