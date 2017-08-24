Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228124
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 21, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Ward

Kayden Lewis
3739 Mayfield Rd., #207
Cleveland OH 44121

Applicant

Brenda Hockett
3739 Mayfield Rd., #207
Cleveland OH 44121

Natural Mother

Starlesha Lewis
Justice Center Jail, P O Box 5600
Cleveland OH 44101

Text

2017 GRD 228124—Re: Kayden Lewis. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
