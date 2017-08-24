Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228128
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
January 20, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Anita L. Roey
12701 Shaker Blvd., Suite 108
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Friday, January 20, 2017

Applicant

Wendy Reynolds
13605 South Parkway
Garfield Heights OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory Scott Thomas
Gregory S. Thomas, LLC
24100 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 228128—Estate of Anita L. Roey. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. G. S. Thomas, atty.
