Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228128
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- January 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Anita L. Roey
12701 Shaker Blvd., Suite 108Cleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Friday, January 20, 2017
Applicant
Wendy Reynolds
13605 South ParkwayGarfield Heights OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory S. Thomas, LLC
24100 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 228128—Estate of Anita L. Roey. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. G. S. Thomas, atty.
