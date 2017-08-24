Date Filed Thursday, August 24, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228129 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Sep 19, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 228129—Re: Johnny J. Richardson. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. Thomas, III, atty.