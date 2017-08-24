Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228129
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 19, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Johnny J. Richardson
10707 HarvardCleveland OH 44105
Applicant
Wallace Richardson
10707 HarvardCleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Sam Thomas III, Esq., LLC
1510 e. 191Street
Euclid OH 44117
Text2017 GRD 228129—Re: Johnny J. Richardson. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. Thomas, III, atty.
