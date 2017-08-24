Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228129
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 19, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Johnny J. Richardson
10707 Harvard
Cleveland OH 44105

Applicant

Wallace Richardson
10707 Harvard
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Sam Thomas III
Sam Thomas III, Esq., LLC
1510 e. 191Street
Euclid OH 44117

Text

2017 GRD 228129—Re: Johnny J. Richardson. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. Thomas, III, atty.
